Saturday 4th April

14:30: Rubin Kazan to pay their players half their salary

The economic crisis as a result of COVID-19 is starting to also affect the Eastern European countries like Russia. The Russian league was one of the competitions which stopped the latest.

13:45: Bernabeu Trophy to be cancelled for second year running

Real Madrid will not be able to host the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy for the second year in a row. The COVID-19 stoppage means there is no chance of the match being played.

12:30: Xavi donates a million euros to Barcelona hospital

A great gesture by the ex-Barca player and the current coach of Al Sadd of Qatar in the fight against the coronavirus.

11:25: FIFA recommends postponing June internationals

International matches in June are poised to be postponed, following the decisions to reschedule Euro 2020 and Copa America.

10:15: The football transfer market could face changes because of coronavirus

The end of the competitions is in the air and, if it happens, it will leave very little room for transfers between the end of one league and the beginning of the next.

9:30: Barcelona players may have to lower their salaries further

Barcelona's players agreed to cut their salaries by 70 percent to help the club get through the break, but it might not be enough. The Board is thinking of asking the players to take another pay cut, because the financial situation might require it.

Friday 3rd April

23:50: Mou's plan for Spurs, down the drain after coronavirus economic crisis

Tottenham is preparing for a busy summer. With the health crisis, Spurs' plans have changed considerably and, according to the 'Daily Mail', Mourinho will not have a large budget to make the signings that he had first set eyes on.

23:15: Juve accused of bringing the virus to France

On February 26, with northern Italy beginning to suffer from the coronavirus, Juventus went to Lyon to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, a match that perhaps should not have been played, and which some point to as the entry point of the COVID-19 in France.

22:45: Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus

Neymar has donated $1 million to fight the impact of the new coronavirus in his native Brazil, according to TV network SBT.

22:00: "I don't think about winning LaLiga, I just want to beat COVID-19"

For Casemiro, winning the fight against the coronavirus is much more important than any League or Champions League title. The Real Madrid player made this clear with his latest statements.

21:00: Calm Ancelotti wants fair play on season restart date

Before the Premier League starts up it must ensure all clubs resume training on the same day, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti told French newspaper L'Equipe in an interview published on Friday.

19:30: Premier League clubs lobby players to take 30 percent pay hit

Premier League clubs will ask players to take a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their annual salary due to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the league said in a statement on Friday.

18:05:Dortmund stadium to be used as medical centre in virus crisis

Germany's biggest football stadium, Borussia Dortmund's Signal-Iduna-Park, is to be partially transformed into a medical centre to help treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the German Bundesliga club announced Friday.

17:30: Townsend hits out at UK health minister for 'blaming' footballers

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend has accused the British government's Health Secretary of "deflecting blame" onto footballers after Matt Hancock said they should take a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

16:45:UEFA warn clubs risk Champions League exclusion if seasons are not completed

UEFA and Europe's top clubs have stated their determination that the current football season should be played to a conclusion and threatened that teams may be excluded from the next Champions League if their domestic competitions are ended prematurely.

15:20: Celtic to use furlough scheme; Rangers to sell season tickets for next season

The 'Daily Record' includes two key measures in the Scottish Premiership due to the coronavirus crisis. Celtic are planning to place some staff on the furlough scheme- not players-; Rangers will sell season tickets for next season.

14:55: Euros to keep same dates and hosts in 2021

Through a communication provided to the agency 'DPA', Alexander Ceferin assured that the body's intention is for the Euros in 2021 to keep the same dates and hosts that were programmed for this summer.

14:25: Premier League stars in firing line over taking pay cut

Highly-paid Premier League players are coming under pressure to follow the example of some of their fellow professionals at the biggest clubs in Europe and take a cut in salary during the coronavirus pandemic.

12:15: Dybala's girlfriend tests positive for coronavirus again

Paulo Dybala's partner, Oriana Sabatini, confirmed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus again. For now, the player hasn't said that he has it.

10:30 Eto'o Drogba and Demba Ba explode: "Sons of b**ches, Africa isn't a laboratory"

A conversation between two French doctors on a television show referring to the possibility of doing experiments in Africa to combat the coronavirus aroused the outrage of guys like Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba or Demba Ba, who censored it and even insulted it severely.

10:00 Premier League to be finished in China?

The Premier League is looking at different scenarios to finish the competition. One of them would be to play all the games until the end of the season in China, where the COVID-19 infection is gradually decreasing.

08:30 Volunteers and virtual beer: German fans take fight to virus

When their side played promotion rivals Arminia Bielefeld in the German second division on March 9, Stuttgart fans did not realise that it would be the last game before the coronavirus lockdown.

08:00 Suarez 'hurt' by criticism of Barca players' pay cut delay

Uruguay star Luis Suarez complained on Thursday that he has been "hurt" by criticism of him and fellow millionaire Barcelona players for the time it took to agree to pay cuts to help out other club employees.

07:00 FIFA chief Infantino warns football will be 'different' upon return

Gianni Infantino acknowledged there will be changes when football is eventually allowed to return.

Thursday 2nd April

14:00 Coronavirus crisis to end 'unhealthy' spending in football - Rummenigge

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will stop the "unhealthy" inflation of player wages and transfer fees in football, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wrote in an editorial published on Thursday.

12:00 Spurs' Son set for military training during virus shutdown

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min will report to a marines boot camp later this month to fulfil military service duties, a report said Thursday.

11:00 Football to be behind closed doors for months in Spain

'AS' state that the government are concerned about the rebound effect that opening stadiums can have in relation to the coronavirus.

10:00 Coronavirus thought to have spread in France because of what happened at PSG v Dortmund

'Le Parisien' presumes that the illegal meeting of fans outside the stadium to support the French side in the Champions League was the trigger for the increase of cases in the capital and in the country.

08:30 Asian Cup 2027 hosting deadline extended over virus

The Asian Football Confederation extended the deadline for preliminary bids for the 2027 Asian Cup on Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic caused major problems for football administrations.

08:00 Coronavirus pause could force global football to change

Football has ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the immediate concern is the simple survival of many clubs because of the financial impact, but there is hope that the global game could ultimately emerge better from this crisis.

Wednesday 1st April

23:55: Juve star Dybala details own experience as he continues recovery

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and girlfriend Oriana have been ill with coronavirus, but both are on the mend after self-isolating.

23:50: The list of players who have skipped quarantine

Italian press reports a juicy offer from Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez. Seven million euros per season and a five-year contract to convince the Argentinian to leave Inter.

22:45: The first draft of LaLiga's gameplan to restart the competition

LaLiga has already sent a draft to the clubs, consisting of 19 pages and three important phases, in order to gradually return to the rhythm of competition. At the moment, there is no official date for the return and UEFA has set a deadline.

22:00: De Bruyne vows to play two extra years after virus lockdown

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has vowed to play for an extra two years at the end of his career to make up for the time lost due to the coronavirus.

21:20: Bayern fines Boateng for skipping quarantine and getting in accident

Coincidences exist, but the likelihood of you having a traffic accident just when you're skipping quarantine and having your team find out are slim. Yet, this is what happened to Jerome Boateng. And, predictably, Bayern Munich fined him.

21:00:Matuidi tests positive once again

Blaise Matuidi will have to remain in isolation for a further 14 days, as his second tests for coronavirus have come out positive, meaning he can still pass on the infection to other people.

19:35: Bournemouth's Howe first Premier League boss to take pay cut over virus

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe became the first Premier League manager to take a voluntary pay cut due to the coronavirus on Wednesday.

18:00: Valencia, free of coronavirus

The ten players and members of Valencia's coaching staff who tested positive for the coronavirus in the past have all undergone a second test and have all tested negative, according to newspaper 'AS'. The club can therefore officially be declared free of coronavirus, but relapses or new cases remain possible.

17:00: OFFICIAL: UEFA postpone all their competitions until further notice

UEFA have officially announced that all their competitions, involving clubs and countries in both men's and women's football, have been suspended until further notice. The news came after a video conference with all 55 European associations.

13:30: Premier League: "no answer" on when football will return

The FA and the Premier League issued a statement saying they have no answers to the question of when or how English football will return.

13:00: De Bruyne to delay retirement due to coronavirus

The Manchester City player Kevin de Bruyne spoke on social media about the decision he has taken after the lockdown which the coronavirus has caused: delay his retirement by a couple of years.

Tuesday 31st March

21:45: Norwich furlough staff over financial concerns due to corona

Norwich became on Tuesday the latest Premier League club to furlough non-playing staff in response to financial concerns caused by the coronavirus.

21:30: Premier League players worried about returning to action

The Premier League is planning to return in May. But the players are a bit concerned. According to the 'Daily Mail', they would not be insured should their careers be affected by COVID-19 as it is not considered a "critical illness".

21:15: Conte and Inter's footballers offer to take pay cut

According to the Italian agency 'ANSA', Inter are now planning to reduce people's salaries due to the coronavirus crisis.

21:00: UEFA European Under-21 Championships postponed to 2022

The coronavirus is forcing organisations to take measures. The UEFA European Under-21 Championships due to take place in summer 2021 will be put back to June 2022, according to 'Cadena SER'.

18:00: Five billion euro rescue package for clubs

FIFA have got a plan to help clubs through the damaging financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis. Gianni Infantino's plan is to give the clubs up to five billion euros.

17:30: Clarke among SFA staff to take 10% pay cut

Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Ian Maxwell have taken a 10 percent cut in salary due to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

16:00: Ex-Barca man Rustu now in critical condition

In Turkey they are saying that the ex-Barca man's condition has got worse and he has gone from a serious to a critical condition after being taken into hospital with coronavirus.

15:45: OFFICIAL: Bundesliga suspended until 30th April

The Bundesliga suspension has been extended. Despite the fact the German League was initially suspended until 2nd April, the German League decided in their latest meeting to extend it until 30th April.

Monday 30th March

22:00 "From day 1 Messi said there has to be wage cuts"

Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of FC Barcelona, spoke to the newspaper 'Sport' to highlight the commitment of the captains in the coronavirus crisis and praise their willingness at all times to accept the wage measures to mitigate the crisis.

19:00 French football stares at financial black hole with broadcasters set to hold back payments

The financial crisis facing football as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been laid bare in France, where a decision to withhold payments due as part of a broadcast deal for Ligue 1 matches is set to leave clubs reeling.

18:45 Atlanta will 'hit the ground running' when MLS resumes

Despite losing star striker Josef Martinez to a season-ending knee injury in the opening game, Atlanta United plans on a fast start when Major League Soccer returns from a coronavirus hiatus.

18:30 UEFA to meet to debate options for ravaged football fixture calendar

UEFA will hold a videoconference on Wednesday this week with its 55 member federations as part of discussions on the potential rescheduling of matches postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, European football's governing body announced on Monday.

18:00 Ronaldo asks for responsibility: "Let's help those who save lives"

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again made his presence felt on social media to continue calling for responsibility amidst the situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus. The Portuguese has already agreed to reduce his salary to help Juventus in this break.

17:30 Fatih Terim beats coronavirus and is discharged

The hospital where the Galatasaray manager was treated has had positive reports after the latest tests and Fatih Terim has been discharged. His daughter wrote some touching words on social media.

17:00 Gladbach plot cardboard cut-out fans for Bundesliga restart

It may be a while before real fans can return to Bundesliga stadiums, but Borussia Moenchengladbach supporters are planning to fill the stands with the next best thing: 50,000 cardboard cut-outs of themselves.

16:00 Playing behind closed doors in July, new option for La Liga

After Monday's meeting between Primera and Segunda División clubs, La Liga has again made clear that the rest of the season will be played. According to 'El Partidazo de COPE', Tebas is not ruling out playing the rest of the season in the summer and behind closed doors.

14:30: Messi speaks: "Barca's players will take 70% pay cut"

Leo Messi, the Barcelona captain, took to social media to talk about the club's situation as a result of COVID-19. The Argentine made clear that the team will reduce their salaries and do everything possible to make sure all the club's employees continue to get 100% of their wages.

11:45: Tension grows at Barca as senior players do not support pay cut

Messi, Busquets, Piqué and Sergi Roberto are keeping silent and have not shown their support for the pay cuts proposed by Barcelona during the coronavirus pandemic. Their relationship with Bartomeu is even weaker.

11:00: United to miss out on 16 million pounds for not going on Asia tour

The financial consequences of the coronavirus will hit Manchester United hard. They will not get the 16 million pounds they usually get for travelling to Asia during pre-season.

Sunday 29th March

18:00: African football date-juggling looms due to COVID-19

The May semi-finals and finals of the two annual African club competitions are likely to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the continent.

17:00: Ceferin defends decision to play Atalanta v Valencia

The UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, gave an interview to the Italian paper 'La Repubblica' and defended himself from the criticism which came about as a result of the Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia.

13:00: Pique joins Gasol and Nadal in making an appeal

The Barcelona central defender took part in a live stream during the 'LaLiga Santander Fest' this Saturday and he wanted to join the campaign Rafa Nadal and Marc Gasol have begun in the fight against the coronavirus.

Saturday 28th March



20:15: Juventus players and coaching staff take pay cut until June

Juventus have said in a statement that their players and coaching staff, of their own volition, have taken a pay cut until June.

19:00: Qatari league suspension extended until 14th April

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Qatari league took the decision to extend the suspension until 14th April. The competition should have resumed on Sunday 29th March.

14:55: Newcastle Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

Newcastle Jets have confirmed this Saturday in an official statement that a player in the squad has tested positive for coronavirus. It is not known which player it is.

12:10: Eight West Ham players have coronavirus symptoms

West Ham have eight players in self-isolation after showing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the club's vice-chairwoman Karren Brady.

Friday 27th March

20:00: 'I struggled to breathe:' Dybala on getting coronavirus

Juventus star Paulo Dybala revealed Friday how he "struggled to breathe" after contracting coronavirus which has killed over 9,000 people in Italy.

17:30: Did Klopp blame coronavirus for CL exit?

Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, gave an exclusive interview to the club's website from his home and talked about his side's Champions League elimination at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

13:00: Man Utd to offer refunds and season ticket delay

Manchester United will refund supporters if they have to play their remaining home games of the season behind closed doors or if they are scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday 24th March

17:45: Bundesliga suspension extended until 30th April: DFL

The Bundesliga does not know when it will be able to the resume, but the DFL president has confirmed that it will not begin before 30th April.

17:00: Ancelotti, Mourinho help out in coronavirus battle

Carlo Ancelotti surprised an Everton fan with motor neurone disease while Jose Mourinho helped deliver care packages as Premier League managers joined in the battle against the coronavirus crisis.

14:00: OFFICIAL: IOC suspends Olympic Games

The Olympic Games will not take place in August 2020 in Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Olympic Games due to the coronavirus crisis.

12:40: Hudson-Odoi gets over coronavirus symptoms and is training at home

Callum Hudson-Odoi, the first Premier League player to test positive for coronavirus, has now recovered from the symptoms. Chelsea have announced it and added that the footballer is fully fit to train at home.

12:10: Coronavirus: Dutch football chiefs to talk about Eredivisie

A ban on all gatherings in Holland has called into question the possibility of the Eredivisie resuming and finishing in a credible manner.

Monday 23rd March

19:00: OFFICIAL: Champions League and Europa League finals postponed indefinitely

UEFA have announced this Monday in an official statement that the Champions League and Europa League finals have been postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

18:30: Fernando Martin, ex-RM president. admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Fernando Martin, the former Real Madrid president, has been taken to hospital with coronavirus symptoms. He was the interim president after Florentino Perez's resignation in 2006. He is 72 years old.

15:00: "I stayed in Italy so I didn't put my family at risk"

Samu Castillejo, the AC Milan player, has spoken again about how he is going through these tough days at the moment in Italy because of the coronavirus. The player stayed in Italy so that he did not put his family at unnecessary risk.

14:00: "Really scared" says Kilian, Bundesliga's first COVID-19 case

The first Bundesliga player to test positive for coronavirus said on Monday he had been "really scared" as he suffered from the illness.

12:15: Spanish football suspended indefinitely

The Spanish FA (RFEF) has announced this Monday that both La Liga and the Federation's competitions have been suspended indefinitely until the health authorities can guarantee everyone's safety. This is as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday 22nd March

20:15 FA is right to finish 2019-20 even if we lose next season, says Rooney

Wayne Rooney backed Liverpool as deserving Premier League winners and said the season must be completed - even at the expense of 2020-21.

20:00 IOC to take 4 weeks to see whether or not to postpone Olympics

The International Olympic Committee, in a statement released on Sunday, specified that they will take four weeks to decide whether the Olympic Games will continue or be postponed.

19:30 No one was ready for this hell in Italy - Mancini

Roberto Mancini said the 2020 European Championship would have been a welcome distraction for Italians during the "hell" of coronavirus.

19:00 Italy football boss wants season cancelled over 'plague'

The head of an Italian football club based at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic in Brescia said it was time to cancel the Serie A season because of "the plague".

18:15 Coronavirus: Toby Alderweireld pledges tablet computers to hospitals

Toby Alderweireld wants to ensure vulnerable people have the chance to video chat with their families amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

18:00 'COPE': Olympic Games to be postponed

The station 'COPE' informed that the Olympic Games, which were due to take place between 24th July and 9th August this year, will be postponed. The source added that the decision will be made official this evening by the ICC.

17:00 Coronavirus: Torino chief Cairo - it's foolish to resume training

Any Serie A side planning on returning to training is acting purely in self-interest, says Torino chief Urbano Cairo.

16:30 Jovic's dad: "If he has to go to jail for breaking the quarantine..."

Luke Jovic went to Serbia ignoring health warnings at the height of the coronavirus crisis. The players' dad, Milan Jovic, spoke with 'Puls' about his reasons for doing it and said that, if he has to go to jail for it, he first must be proven guilty.

14:45 Coronavirus: Matuidi tells Juve team-mate Dybala to 'keep shining bright' after positive test

Paulo Dybala confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus and received support from Juventus team-mate Blaise Matuidi.

14:30 Fitness, focus, frustration: life in lockdown for Europe's footballers

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is learning to play the piano, La Liga clubs are facing off on playstation and Atalanta's Robin Gosens has been revising for exams in psychology.

14:00 Uncertainty abounds as football's transfer industry grinds to a halt

With football having ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, the usual transfer rumour mill has fallen silent and nobody cares much where Neymar or Paul Pogba might be playing next season.

13:00 Coronavirus: Travel restrictions won't force A-League to stop – Australian PM

What does Australia's recommendation against non-essential travel mean for the NRL and A-League?

12:15 Barca's immediate measures for the coronavirus crisis

Barcelona will speak to the big teams in Europe and will consider lowering all the player's salaries evenly.

12:00 Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus

Footballer Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for the coronavirus, his club Shandong Luneng said Sunday, the former Manchester United player becoming the first known case in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

11:30 Coronavirus: Mijatovic mourns loss of former Real Madrid president Sanz

Predrag Mijatovic won LaLiga and the Champions League during Lorenzo Sanz's tenure as president in the Spanish capital.

11:00 Coronavirus: Impossible to finish Serie A season – Pastore

Javier Pastore has serious doubts over the conclusion of the 2019-20 Serie A campaign due to COVID-19.

10:00 Football grinds to a halt, but not in Australia

Football might have ground to a halt across the world, but not in Australia where they are soldiering on, with a handful of fans turning up to cheer on their teams outside shuttered grounds this weekend.

09:00 Coronavirus: Southampton chief calls for return of Premier League action

Martin Semmens of Southampton warned there could be "legal challenges" to face if the Premier League season is not over by June 30.

08:00 Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz, who was hospitalised with coronavirus, died on Saturday at the age of 76, his son announced.

Saturday 21st March

23:00 Coronavirus: Paolo and Daniel Maldini test positive

Milan icon Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who plays as a forward for the Serie A club, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

22:00 Coronavirus: Lewandowski follows Goretzka and Kimmich with donation

Bayern Munich's players have raised €2million euros to fight coronavirus following donations from Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich.

20:15 We have to trust the experts until we can play again - Mata

Juan Mata said he is "coping okay" with the Manchester United training plan that he is carrying out at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

20:00 Mexican League football chief says he has coronavirus

Mexican football league president Enrique Bonilla has tested positive for the coronavirus that has forced the competition to shut down, he announced.

19:15 BREAKING: Dybala 3rd Juventus player with coronavirus

Juventus confirmed the 3rd case of coronavirus in the squad. It is Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, who joins Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi as the players with the illness.

18:00 4 Portsmouth players test positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth confirmed that James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Sean Raggett, and Haji Mnoga tested positive for the coronavirus. The League 1 side were one of Arsenal's FA Cup opponents.

17:00 New message from Ronaldo in the midst of quarantine

Cristiano Ronaldo again addressed his supporters in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine. On this occasion, it was to tell them to stay at home, alluding to the vital importance of doing so. "Play for the world," the Portuguese said.

16:30 "Madrid have asked us to be mentally strong"

Brahim Díaz was interviewed by 'Sports&LifeatHome' and revealed what Real Madrid have asked them to face the quarantine. The club want them to keep training, and above all, to keep their spirits up.

14:00 4 of the 6 players with coronavirus at Espanyol receive medical discharge

Espanyol has reported that four of the six positive for coronavirus have been discharged. Without a doubt, this is fantastic news for the Catalan team.

13:30 Barca could loan out their facilities because of the coronavirus

Barca have offered the club's facilities to the Catalan government (Generalitat) to combat the coronavirus, which has one of its important focal points in Barcelona.

13:00 Premier League now preparing for matches behind closed doors

The English competition will not put fans at risk and will end the season (if they can) behind closed doors and with the minimum personnel necessary.

12:30 Man Utd, Man City unite to help Manchester foodbanks

Manchester United and Manchester City have joined forces to donate a combined £100,000 ($117,000) to help local foodbanks affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

12:00 Espanyol's Wu Lei tests positive for coronavirus

The Chinese Federation confirmed the positive case, one of the players that was rumoured to have contracted the virus when Espanyol spoke about 6 positive cases.

08:00 Coronavirus: Real Madrid forward Jovic prepared to accept punishment for breaching self-isolation measures

After breaching self-isolation measures, Real Madrid's Luka Jovic said he would accept any punishment.

07:00 Virus chaos leaves English clubs fearing for their future

Forced into lockdown by the coronavirus, English teams outside the lucrative Premier League are facing an unprecedented period of financial uncertainty.

06:00 Coronavirus: Napoli to ignore warning of 'dangerous' training return

Damiano Tommasi's words of warning will not prevent Napoli from returning to training next week.

04:00 Leap year: UEFA admit error over 'Euro 2020' name for 2021 tournament

UEFA were forced into an embarrassing about-turn Friday after they mistakenly tweeted that Euro 2020 would keep its original title despite being pushed back to 2021 as a result of the coronavirus.

Friday 20th March

20:00 Zaha offers free accommodation to NHS staff

Wilfried Zaha has urged NHS staff to "reach out" if they need a place to stay, as he co-owns a business with apartments in London.

18:45 Euro 2020 to keep name despite postponement until 2021

It may have been postponed by a year, but Euro 2020 will retain its name, UEFA has said.

17:15 Goretzka and Kimmich set up coronavirus programme

Bayern Munich players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich on Friday announced that they had launched a programme to help fight the coronavirus and had put in the first 1 million euro.

17:00 Nigerian league update

The Nigerian league was one of the only leagues to have matches at the weekend, with Plateau United remaining top.

16:00 Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 cancellation not on the agenda - IOC president Bach

IOC president Thomas Bach admitted different scenarios for the Olympics are being reviewed, but cancellation is not on the table.

15:00 Coronavirus: Gary Neville calls for joyous 'festival of football' after COVID-19 pandemic

Players and clubs should have no concerns about playing four matches a week to get the season finished, says Gary Nevill

14:00 German billionaire Hopp - football villain or virus hero?

Long despised by German fans as the face of big-money football, billionaire Dietmar Hopp is now being held up by some as a national hero in the coronavirus crisis.

13:30 And if football doesn't resume until 2021? Experts warn of the dangers

Although the European and world competitions are preparing to return soon (between the end of April and start of May), experts are assuring that it isn't a good idea. The German virologist, Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, says that we will have to wait until 2021.

13:00 Ronaldo, the player to lose out the most because of the coronavirus crisis

In Italy, they are already calculating the losses which the coronavirus is going to cause, or rather causing. As one of the highest earners, Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of the ones that loses out the most.

12:45 Southgate urges England fans to work together to beat virus

England boss Gareth Southgate has urged fans to work together to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with football currently in lockdown.

12:30 Home comforts no excuse for slacking off, says Man City's Laporte

French defender Aymeric Laporte has urged his Manchester City teammates to keep up their home training routines during their self-isolation -- but admits he cannot stop thinking about the club's possible exclusion from the Champions League.

12:15 Barcelona considering asking players to take wage cut

On Friday the Barca board will meet via videoconference to analyse crash measures to alleviate the heavy losses that the coronavirus crisis will cause at FC Barcelona.

11:40 Coronavirus: Neymar thanks health workers

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar uploaded a video onto his social media accounts of him thanking health professionals.

10:00 CONMEBOL asks FIFA to postpone World Cup qualifiers until September

CONMEBOL is eyeing a September start to 2022 World Cup qualifying amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Thursday 19th March

23:00 Sion cancel Song, Djourou contracts due to coronavirus

Swiss top-flight outfit FC Sion have terminated the contracts of former Arsenal pair Alex Song and Johan Djourou, as well as of seven of their team-mates, due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported on Thursday.

22:30 Man Utd guarantee pay for casual workers

Manchester United have vowed to pay 3,000 casual staff even for the remainder the season even if matches are forced behind closed doors or cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

22:00 Coronavirus: Turkish Super Lig suspended

Matches in the Super Lig will come to a halt immediately, the Turkish Football Federation has said.

21:00 Coronavirus: How the Premier League schedule could look if it resumes in May

The FA has suspended all its competitions until at least April 30, so how could the rest of the season look for Premier League teams?

20:00 Coronavirus: Gladbach players offer to forego salaries to help pay staff

Max Eberl has revealed Borussia Monchengladbach's players made have a generous offer to help the club deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

18:00 Arteta in 'good spirits' after coronavirus case

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has returned to working from home the club confirmed on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

17:00 English football extends shutdown till April 30

The shutdown of English football was extended until at least April 30 on Thursday after the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) held crisis meetings.

14:00 Premier League to discuss plans to complete season

Premier League clubs will attempt to hammer out a plan to complete their suspended season when they meet via a conference call on Thursday.

10:00 Coronavirus: Tebas confident all seasons can be completed by June 30

As part of a working group set up by UEFA, LaLiga president Javier Tebas is aiming to ensure the 2019-20 season is finished by June 30.

08:00 Cancelling football season could cost Europe's top clubs four billion euros: report

Europe's top five football leagues could lose as much as four billion euros ($4.33 billion, 3.75 billion pounds) in combined revenue if the coronavirus pandemic completely wipes out the rest of the season, according to a study by KPMG.

07:00 Coronavirus: Willian prepared to play for Chelsea beyond contract if needed

With uncertainty over the Premier League, Chelsea's Willian said he was ready to play beyond his contract.

02:00 Coronavirus: Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus cleared of COVID-19

Jorge Jesus, 65, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, but returned a negative result on Wednesday.

Wednesday 19th March

19:00 Coronavirus: Alaves confirm 10 players and staff have tested positive

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep Spain, Deportivo Alaves revealed the tests of 10 people at the club have come back positive.

18:00 Club World Cup put back as FIFA pledges 'exceptional measures' in face of virus pandemic

FIFA confirmed the postponement of the new Club World Cup on Wednesday as it pledged to take a series of "exceptional measures" to protect football in the face of the coronavirus crisis, including a possible support fund for financially stricken clubs and associations.

17:00 Germany players donate 2.5 million euros to fight virus

German national team footballers said Wednesday they would donate 2.5 million Euros ($2.7 million) to help fight the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

16:00 Coronavirus: You cannot just give Liverpool the title, says Barnes

John Barnes would be prepared to see the 2020-2021 season scrapped entirely if it meant finishing the current campaign properly.

15:30 Matuidi mood 'positive' despite coronavirus infection

France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi insisted Wednesday his "morale is good" despite testing positive for coronavirus.

15:00 Coronavirus: Voiding Ligue 1 season not considered as LFP prioritise finishing 2019-20

The Ligue de Football Professionnel is adamant the 2019-20 season in France will be completed, even if a June 30 finish is impossible.

14:00 Levy says virus is 'biggest challenge' of his Spurs reign

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has pledged to ensure the coronavirus outbreak does not damage the future of his club after admitting the pandemic is the biggest challenge of his 20-year reign.

13:00 Liverpool's Milner goes viral, snaps coronavirus gloom

Liverpool star James Milner has become a social media star in playing up to his no frills image by filming himself doing domestic chores whilst the Premier League is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

12:00 Brazilian hospitalised with coronavirus in China football 'first'

Hopes that the postponed Chinese football season could start as early as April took a hit Wednesday after a Brazilian tested positive for the coronavirus, reportedly a first in Chinese football.

11:00 Coronavirus: Chelsea make Stamford Bridge hotel available to NHS workers

NHS staff based in north-west London will have use of Chelsea's Millennium Hotel free of charge for an initial two-month period.

10:00 Coronavirus: Obi Mikel leaves Trabzonspor after calling for Super Lig postponement

John Obi Mikel, who expressed concern about Turkish football going ahead during the coronavirus outbreak, has left Trabzonspor.

02:00 French World Cup winner Matuidi, Verona's Zaccagni catch coronavirus

Juventus's France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Hellas Verona's Mattia Zaccagni have both tested positive for coronavirus, their Serie A clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

Tuesday 17th March

20:55 What next for European football?

UEFA's decision to postpone Euro 2020 for 12 months on Tuesday buys European club football some time to decide how to proceed, but extremely difficult decisions lie ahead on how, if and when to finish the season.

20:45 England cancel friendlies after Euro 2020 postponed

England's June friendlies against Austria and Romania have been called off after Euro 2020 was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus.

20:30 UEFA and clubs commit to ending season by June 30

After moving Euro 2020 to next year, UEFA announced a commitment to completing the European club football calendar by the end of June.

20:15 Infantino offers to move Club World Cup to accommodate Euro in 2021

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Tuesday proposed delaying next year's revamped 24-team Club World Cup in China after UEFA postponed the European Championship until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

20:00 Infantino proposes $10m WHO donation

On Tuesday, FIFA will discuss how to arrange 2021 to cope with rescheduled tournaments, as well as potential global coronavirus support.

19:45 BREAKING: Matuidi 2nd Juventus player with coronavirus

After the positive from Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi is the 2nd Juventus player confirmed to have COVID-19

19:30 BREAKING: African Nations Championship postponed because of coronavirus

Another tournament has been postponed because of the coronavirus alert that is already affecting the whole planet. The African Football Confederation announced the postponement of the African Nations Championship

19:00 Coronavirus: Women's Euro 2021 to be moved by UEFA, says Germany

The rescheduling of Euro 2020 will mean a major shake-up, with the Nations League and Women's Euro 2021 tournaments set to be moved.

18:15 Dortmund CEO criticised for Bundesliga coronavirus elitism comments

Borussia Dortmund's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke was criticised on Tuesday for saying the Bundesliga's biggest clubs should refrain from financially helping the league's smaller outfits.

18:00 France back 'wise' UEFA decision to postpone Euro 2020

UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 for 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision praised by the French Football Federation.

17:45 IOC insists no need for any drastic changes at this stage

The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned, according to the International Olympic Committee.

17:30 Crystal Palace could be without manager for 3 months because of the coronavirus

Roy Hodgson's age, 72, recommends that the manager isolate in his home for the next 3 months.

17:00 Mané donates 45,000 euros to Senegal for fight against coronavirus

The 'BBC' confirmed the precious gesture from the Liverpool player and assure that he spontaneously did it when he saw the evolution of the situation.

16:30 Coronavirus: I thought it was a joke - Valencia's Mangala on COVID-19 diagnosis

Eliaquim Mangala is in isolation at his family home, sticking to a training schedule and watching Netflix since his positive COVID-19 test.

15:15 Russia postpones all football until April 10

Russia are the latest country to suspend football competitions amid the continued spread of coronavirus.

15:00 BREAKING: Copa América also delayed until 2021

After the postponement of the European Championship to the European summer of 2021 was leaked, CONMEBOL made the same decision with the Copa América.

14:45 Final Hillsborough memorial service postponed due to coronavirus

The final memorial service for the victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Liverpool Football Club announced on Tuesday.

14:30 Now