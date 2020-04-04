Serie A
10 world-class players who threw away their careers
It is not all smiles in the world of football. There are countless talents who seemed destined for greatness but ultimately ruined their careers because they were overly confident, prone to parties or simply lazy.
Serie A
Buffon reveals the best striker he has ever faced
Gianluigi Buffon is considered by many to be one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to have played the game. At the age of nearly 40, it is fair to say that the Italian legend has faced some of the finest strikers of recent years, but who was the best?
La Liga
Medical researcher advises not opening the Camp Nou until Autumn
Medical researcher Oriol MitjÃ had an interview with 'RAC1' in which he made clear that, in his opinion, Barcelona should keep the Nou Camp closed until Autumn. The reason is to avoid coronavirus infections. The stadium has a 99,787 capacity.
La Liga
The only reason Diego Carlos would leave Sevilla
Diego Carlos, the Sevilla footballer, told 'Muchodeporte' that if he left the club, it would be to go to a "much bigger club". He said that because he considers that the Seville based outfit are already a big club.
Premier League
Chelsea is prepared to spend â‚¬165M this summer
Chelsea is willing to spend a lot this summer to compensate with previous years. The Blues have not made any signings for the past two market windows, will have 165 million euros to sign.
Ligue 1
Domino effect in France: Bordeaux's sponsor aren't paying
After it was known that PSG's main sponsor won't pay them the 2nd installment of their annual sponsorship if football doesn't return, Bistro RÃ©gent, Bordeaux's main sponsor, unilaterally terminated the contract freeze until League 1 returns.
Pro League
Prijovic arrested in Serbia after breaking lockdown rules!
Aleksandar Prijovic, who plays for Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, has been arrested for breaking the lockdown rules in Serbia, according to the 'Association Press'.
Ligue 1
Liverpool keeping an eye on SoumarÃ©
Liverpool have finally answered Boubakary SoumarÃ©'s call. It had come to light that the player was keeping other clubs waiting at the expense of an offer from Liverpool. The proposal is getting closer and closer.
Serie A
De Sciglio's replacement could be at home
Luca Pellegrini, on loan at Cagliari from Juventus, is apparently one of Juve's targets to strengthen the LB position.
La Liga
Marcos Llorente named his dog 'Anfield'
The former Real Madrid player was one of the heroes of Atletico's fear at Liverpool. His were the goals that ended the 'reds' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. What nobody expected was that he would call his dog 'Anfield'.
Ligue 1
Neymar will have to take 50% pay cut
'L'Ã‰quipe' reports that the French footballers union is close to reaching an agreement with Ligue 1 clubs so that their players take a pay cut. This reduction will be done proportionally (the higher earning players will cut their salaries more). Neymar will lose half his salary.
Premier League
City fans ask Silva to stay another year
The COVID-19 pandemic and the football stoppage may mean that David Silva has played his last game in the Manchester City shirt. In the middle of the stoppage, the 'citizen' fans are asking him to continue.
La Liga
Griezmann's video to scare away doubts about his future
In the last few hours the future of Antoine Griezmann away from the Camp Nou has again been spoken about, but the Frenchman has it clear.
La Liga
Atletico keeping an eye on the elderly during COVID-19 crisis
Atletico de Madrid is carrying out a solidarity campaign with their older fans. Those over 75 are receiving calls to check how they are doing, if they need anything and, in general, how they are in the middle of a coronavirus quarantine.
Serie A
Raiola wants to take Romagnoli to Lazio
Alessio Romagnoli is apparently considering leaving AC Milan at the end of the season. What's more, according to 'Tuttosport', his destination is all but decided. Mino Raiola, the player's agent, is now working on him signing for Lazio.
Serie A
Conte wants to leave former team with no left-backs
Inter have set themselves a double priority for the summer. According to 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', Antonio Conte will not stop until he gets Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, both left-backs.
Premier League
Liverpool put some non-playing staff on furlough
Liverpool on Saturday became the latest Premier League club to put some of their non-playing staff on furlough during the coronavirus shutdown.
Premier League
PL teams to lose at least Â£50 million if season is not completed
Burnley issued a statement on their website and Twitter page explaining the financial effect not finishing the season would have on the club. They said they would lose around 50 million pounds while other clubs could lose double that.
Serie A
Georgina cuts Ronaldo's hair and he celebrates it with his classic celebration
You can't leave your house, but that doesn't prevent you from maintaining a fashionable look. At least, that is what Cristiano Ronaldo must think, who's armed himself with courage and put his head in the hands of his partner Georgina.
Bundesliga
Achraf's agent denies he has renewed his Real Madrid contract
Alejandro CamaÃ±o, Achraf Hakimi's agent, has denied that the Real Madrid player on loan at Dortmund has renewed for his parent club. This is according to 'Goal'. This was due to the fact 'Marca' published a story saying that the player's contract had been extended until 2023.