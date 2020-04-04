noscript image
Serie A

10 world-class players who threw away their careers

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 174.489

It is not all smiles in the world of football. There are countless talents who seemed destined for greatness but ultimately ruined their careers because they were overly confident, prone to parties or simply lazy.

Serie A

Buffon reveals the best striker he has ever faced

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 65.230

Gianluigi Buffon is considered by many to be one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to have played the game. At the age of nearly 40, it is fair to say that the Italian legend has faced some of the finest strikers of recent years, but who was the best?

La Liga

Medical researcher advises not opening the Camp Nou until Autumn

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 3

Medical researcher Oriol MitjÃ  had an interview with 'RAC1' in which he made clear that, in his opinion, Barcelona should keep the Nou Camp closed until Autumn. The reason is to avoid coronavirus infections. The stadium has a 99,787 capacity.

La Liga

The only reason Diego Carlos would leave Sevilla

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 2

Diego Carlos, the Sevilla footballer, told 'Muchodeporte' that if he left the club, it would be to go to a "much bigger club". He said that because he considers that the Seville based outfit are already a big club.

Premier League

Chelsea is prepared to spend â‚¬165M this summer

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 105

Chelsea is willing to spend a lot this summer to compensate with previous years. The Blues have not made any signings for the past two market windows, will have 165 million euros to sign.

Ligue 1

Domino effect in France: Bordeaux's sponsor aren't paying

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 9

After it was known that PSG's main sponsor won't pay them the 2nd installment of their annual sponsorship if football doesn't return, Bistro RÃ©gent, Bordeaux's main sponsor, unilaterally terminated the contract freeze until League 1 returns.

Pro League

Prijovic arrested in Serbia after breaking lockdown rules!

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 9

Aleksandar Prijovic, who plays for Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, has been arrested for breaking the lockdown rules in Serbia, according to the 'Association Press'.

Ligue 1

Liverpool keeping an eye on SoumarÃ©

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 55

Liverpool have finally answered Boubakary SoumarÃ©'s call. It had come to light that the player was keeping other clubs waiting at the expense of an offer from Liverpool. The proposal is getting closer and closer.

Serie A

De Sciglio's replacement could be at home

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 35

Luca Pellegrini, on loan at Cagliari from Juventus, is apparently one of Juve's targets to strengthen the LB position.

La Liga

Marcos Llorente named his dog 'Anfield'

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 33

The former Real Madrid player was one of the heroes of Atletico's fear at Liverpool. His were the goals that ended the 'reds' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. What nobody expected was that he would call his dog 'Anfield'.

Ligue 1

Neymar will have to take 50% pay cut

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 112

'L'Ã‰quipe' reports that the French footballers union is close to reaching an agreement with Ligue 1 clubs so that their players take a pay cut. This reduction will be done proportionally (the higher earning players will cut their salaries more). Neymar will lose half his salary.

Premier League

City fans ask Silva to stay another year

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 38

The COVID-19 pandemic and the football stoppage may mean that David Silva has played his last game in the Manchester City shirt. In the middle of the stoppage, the 'citizen' fans are asking him to continue.

La Liga

Griezmann's video to scare away doubts about his future

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 422

In the last few hours the future of Antoine Griezmann away from the Camp Nou has again been spoken about, but the Frenchman has it clear.

La Liga

Atletico keeping an eye on the elderly during COVID-19 crisis

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 38

Atletico de Madrid is carrying out a solidarity campaign with their older fans. Those over 75 are receiving calls to check how they are doing, if they need anything and, in general, how they are in the middle of a coronavirus quarantine.

Serie A

Raiola wants to take Romagnoli to Lazio

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 38

Alessio Romagnoli is apparently considering leaving AC Milan at the end of the season. What's more, according to 'Tuttosport', his destination is all but decided. Mino Raiola, the player's agent, is now working on him signing for Lazio.

Serie A

Conte wants to leave former team with no left-backs

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 122

Inter have set themselves a double priority for the summer. According to 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', Antonio Conte will not stop until he gets Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, both left-backs.

Premier League

Liverpool put some non-playing staff on furlough

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 122

Liverpool on Saturday became the latest Premier League club to put some of their non-playing staff on furlough during the coronavirus shutdown.

Premier League

PL teams to lose at least Â£50 million if season is not completed

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 30

Burnley issued a statement on their website and Twitter page explaining the financial effect not finishing the season would have on the club. They said they would lose around 50 million pounds while other clubs could lose double that.

Serie A

Georgina cuts Ronaldo's hair and he celebrates it with his classic celebration

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 250

You can't leave your house, but that doesn't prevent you from maintaining a fashionable look. At least, that is what Cristiano Ronaldo must think, who's armed himself with courage and put his head in the hands of his partner Georgina.

Bundesliga

Achraf's agent denies he has renewed his Real Madrid contract

Saturday, 04 April 2020
0 81

Alejandro CamaÃ±o, Achraf Hakimi's agent, has denied that the Real Madrid player on loan at Dortmund has renewed for his parent club. This is according to 'Goal'. This was due to the fact 'Marca' published a story saying that the player's contract had been extended until 2023.

