VIDEO: Douglas Costa's amazing goal Vs Benevento

Take a look at this stunning curling strike from Douglas Costa against Benevento in 2018. The Brazilian winger cuts inside from the right wing and beats two defenders before curling the ball expertly past Christian Puggioni in the Benevento goal. The goal ensured all three points for Juventus in Serie A, to go alongside a hat-trick from Paulo Dybala.

As the coronavirus leaves us without football for a little while longer, we take a look at some of the most impressive goals, players and teams in recent times.

 

