Bayer Leverkusen have bought a young goalkeeper for next season. He is Lennart Grill. The Kaiserslautern man will join his new side when the transfer window opens. That may not be for a while because FIFA are considering delaying the opening of the transfer window until the end of the football season whenever that may be.

The move was officially confirmed by the Bundesliga club, which published a statement as well as a photo of Grill to welcome him to his new home. The aim is for him to continue developing there and to fight for the number one goalkeeping spot.

He has signed a four year contract so that will take him until 2024. The club did not want to reveal how much they had paid for him, but it must have been a large amount of money as Grill's Kaiserlautern contract was not due to end until 2021.

"In Lennart Grill, we have a very interesting and talented goalkeeper. This is a signing with views to the future. Lennart has a great opportunity to development. We are very happy we have been able to convince him," Simon Rofles, the club's sporting director, told the club's website.