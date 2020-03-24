Juve planning to give Sarri one more year in the dugout

Juventus and some of their players are doing all they can in the fight against a virus which has brought football to a complete halt in Italy, in Europe and in practically the whole world.

This has made the coach Maurizio Sarri gain time, according to 'Sport', on the Juve bench after his side were surprising defeated in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. The result did not go down well at all with the board.

Sarri has been good and bad moments this season. He has failed to convince the upper echelons of his worth and 'La Repubblica' suggests that he could be replaced by Massimiliano Allegri again.

However, Juventus could decide to keep Sarri if the season runs on until the summer with the aim of seeing whether the Turin outfit can win the league again, fight back in the Champions League or claim the Coppa Italia.

In addition, the Turin based club prefer there to be calm and stability amongst the coaching staff until we know what is happening with the coronavirus and all of the competitions. At the moment, Sarri is in his home in Turin together with his dog and away from his wife and son, 'La Gazzetta dello Sport' reports.