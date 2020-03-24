CR7's sister boasts about his strength amid coronavirus crisis

In the gym of his home in Madeira. That is where Cristiano is exercising with his family until the lockdown ends. Katia Aveiro, the Juventus striker's sister, uploaded a photo of Cristiano in gym clothes and it was obvious the atmosphere was a relaxed one. Aveiro spoke postively of her brother.

The photo shows CR7 with plenty of muscle and after a hard day at work. He is sweaty, well bult and looks up for a challenge. As if it were a message aimed at the coronavirus itself.

Of course, the image spread like wildfire, even more so these days, in which the mobile phone and social media seem indispensable as people have so much free time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is keeping a close eye on the pandemic, had to stay in Madeira, since there was no way of him returning to Turin.

The Portuguese star had returned home temporarily, who had just suffered a stroke. She has now recovered from that.