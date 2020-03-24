noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

CR7's sister boasts about his strength amid coronavirus crisis

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 6,537

Pin Katia spoke positively of her brother Cristiano during the lockdown. Instagram/katiaaveirooficial
Katia spoke positively of her brother Cristiano during the lockdown. Instagram/katiaaveirooficial

CR7's sister boasts about his strength amid coronavirus crisis

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 6,537

Katia Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, published a photo in which she wanted to show off her brother's body. Precisely to talk about the muscles and the strength of the Portuguese star in the middle of a lockdown because of the coronavirus.

In the gym of his home in Madeira. That is where Cristiano is exercising with his family until the lockdown ends. Katia Aveiro, the Juventus striker's sister, uploaded a photo of Cristiano in gym clothes and it was obvious the atmosphere was a relaxed one. Aveiro spoke postively of her brother.

The photo shows CR7 with plenty of muscle and after a hard day at work. He is sweaty, well bult and looks up for a challenge. As if it were a message aimed at the coronavirus itself.

Of course, the image spread like wildfire, even more so these days, in which the mobile phone and social media seem indispensable as people have so much free time. 

Main links

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is keeping a close eye on the pandemic, had to stay in Madeira, since there was no way of him returning to Turin. 

The Portuguese star had returned home temporarily, who had just suffered a stroke. She has now recovered from that.

 

BeSoccer

BeSoccer

news 90K RANK 1
READS 143M RANK 1
More news author

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook