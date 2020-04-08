Arsenal, Chelsea and Celtic after new Irish gem

Kavanagh has a shining future ahead of him and big clubs are now closely following him. 'The Sun' affirms that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Celtic now have him on their agendas. If he continues progressing like he is doing, he could soon make a big move.

He is just 16 years old, but he is being one of the best players for Middlesbrough under 18s. This season he has scored 5 goals in 6 matches and started 4 of them. He is also shining for his country's under 17s, with which he has been placed on the international showcase.

His market value is still very low due to his age. Taking into account his future potential and that there are 3 first level teams that are following him, Boro could make him more expensive in the face of a hypothetical sale.

If he joins one of the 3 teams that are after him, he would join the youth teams. The goal is to develop him so that, bit by bit, he becomes an important future player for the senior side.