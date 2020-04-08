noscript image
Paolo and Dani Maldini overcome coronavirus

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 300

'La Gazzetta dello Sport' assures that both Paolo Maldini and his son Dani, the Milan player, have overcome the coronavirus. A few weeks ago it came to the fore that both of them had contracted the disease. They were reporting their condition to their followers.

Paolo and Dani Maldini have beaten the coronavirus. The mythical ex-player and his son, who plays for Milan, now aren't infected. This is what 'La Gazzetta dello Sport' inform. During their illness, they were telling of the effects.

Throughout the time that both of them suffered from symptoms, there were downturns and moments in which they felt better. The person who was most at risk was Paolo, because the older the patient, the greater the negative effects.

Paolo feels so good in fact, that he has returned to work normally in his post as CEO. However, he is carrying out his duties from home, as the confinement is still in force in Italy. It is also in force in other European countries.

For Daniel, it is an important step in his career. This season he has finally managed to make his Milan first-team debut. From now on, he will be able to start training to be ready for a hypothetical return to Serie A.

