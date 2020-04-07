"I'd like to go back to Madrid"

Casillas would like to return to Real Madrid. From where he came out so criticized and with so much controversy. The goalkeeper ended up being accused of being a mole by a sector of the stands and his farewell was notable for not being crowded at all. In an interview with DjMaRiiO for 'Post United', he was sincere.

The youtuber asked him if he would return to the institution even if not as a player: "I would like to. I consider it my home even if I've been away for five years. The bond is palpable. It was 25 years there. Of course I'm convinced that one day I'll come back to the club."

Regarding how Zidane is managing the team, he said: "You have just won four Champions. It's difficult to know how to improve. We have become very demanding with this Real Madrid". About Mbappé, he answered: "He is an exceptional player. Everyone sees the quality he has. He would fit in just for the name".

He also chose the favourite moments of his whole football career. The first one is the first Champions League that he won with Real Madrid; the second one is the achievement of the World Cup in 2010 with the Spanish national team. And the striker who surprised him the most? Samuel Eto'o.