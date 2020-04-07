Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Real Madrid

While sources in Italy have opened the door to a possible return by Cristiano Ronaldo to Madrid, with 'Corriere dello Sport' publishing Juventus could be forced to get rid of the player, 'AS' and 'Marca' have rushed to rule out the possibility.

Both sources highlight the good relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Florentino Perez, but rule out that the club president will make such a huge investment to bring back his star player. Particularly because it is the player himself who asked to leave two years ago.

'AS' emphasizes that "it does not enter the objectives of the club" in the short term and, by age, neither in the medium or long term. In Chamartín they consider that his time in Real Madrid has already passed, even if he still captures the hearts of those who saw him play at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's contact to Juventus allows for a lot of flexibility, which is why the club could not put any obstacles for his departure. The 'Corriere dello Sport' claims that the 'Vecchia Signora' would consider letting him go for 60 million euros, almost half of what he paid in 2018.

'Marca', on the other hand, considers that the Portuguese player did not have too many supporters in the first team. Yes, everyone loved him and praised him for his brutal performance, but only Marcelo was a great friend of the Portuguese in the Spanish capital.

Even now Madrid won't pay him what they didn't want to give him two years ago. It seems, therefore, much more feasible that CR7 will continue in Turin at least this season and the next one. Even then it will be time to evaluate his possible departure. And it will be closer to leagues that can pay a good salary like the MLS than to any other.