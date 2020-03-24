noscript image
"Being honest, I love Liverpool"

The left winger for Manchester City has spoken to fans on social media and assured that he will never forget his time at Liverpool.

Sterling could play for any big European club. He has only played for Liverpool and Manchester City so far in his career so Liverpool will always be in his heart. 

That is what the striker made clear in a question and answer session on social media during the lockdown. 

"Being honest, I love Liverpool. They will always be in my heart because the club helped me to grow a lot," the Manchester City football said about the team now managed by Jurgen Klopp.

At the age of 20, Sterling ended up playing a whopping 53 matches in a season for Liverpool, the most amount of games he has played in a single season up to now. At City, he ended up playing 53 times in one campaign, but he started less matches.

