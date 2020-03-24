Messi has Johan Cruyff's winning mentality

It has been four years since the death of Johan Cruyff, but his legacy is immortal. The intellectual and footballing father of Barcelona introduced a winning mentality to the Camp Nou which still exists today thanks to Leo Messi.

The comparison between the Argentine star and Cruyff is inevitable starting with how they are as footballers. Dribbles, magic, the unthinkable made easy. The day Suarez and Messi recreated the famous Cruyff and Olsen penalty against Celta, the similarities were even more obvious.

None of them hid their admiration for each other. The Dutchman said a phrase about Messi when he hasd just broken into the team which was a good sign of that. "I watch him play and he makes me laugh. He is a great footballer who is still like a child." Cruyff said years back, when he spotted Messi's talent before anyone else.

But apart from his class and the joy of watching him is that winning attitude which only Cruyff and Messi have. The Dutchman made Barca champions after 13 years when he arrived in 1973 and then he build the famous 'Dream Team' while he was manager.

His honours as Barca coach read: one Copa del Rey, four straight league titles, three Spanish Super Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a Cup Winners Cup. And the link between Cruyff and Messi is none other than Pep Guardiola.

After some difficult years, a footballer who played under Cruyff, Pep Guardiola, brought Barca back to the good old days with the help of the magic Messi.

Barca were absolutely dominant with the Argentine and the likes of Xavi and Iniesta. 10 La Ligas, 6 Copa del Reys, 8 Spanish Super Cups, four Champions League, three UEFA Super Cups, three Club World Cups and six Ballon D'ors. He is just missing one thing: a World Cup with Argentina.

Without doubt, Cruyff's legacy was continued by Messi. "Cruyff change the face and football of Barcelona," the Argentine said after the death of the Dutchman on 24th March 2016. What would have been of Barcelona without Cruyff and Messi?