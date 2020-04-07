noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

Mbappé, in 2021

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 946

Pin Mbappé, in 2021 for Real Madrid. AFP
Mbappé, in 2021 for Real Madrid. AFP

Mbappé, in 2021

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 946

Mbappé is one of Real Madrid's greatest wishes, but the coronavirus crisis has reduced any chance of Real Madrid getting the French forward's signature this year. Everything will be activated in 2021 when he has one year left on his contract.

Real Madrid signed Hazard as one of the last big hits and more are expected in the coming months. If Pogba's signing is completed, Zidane is reportedly alrady dreaming of having Mbappé in a team that would prove deadly.

Another season will have to wait for the young PSG striker to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. That's what 'L'Équipe' already indicated and what marks the roadmap of Real Madrid.

Main links

The reason has to do with the coronavirus and all the havoc it will cause in sport and, specifically, in football, where the losses are expected to be millions. If the competition does not resume, Madrid would lose about 70 million euros.

As the newspaper 'AS' has stated on its front page this Tuesday 7th April, the operation to sign Mbappé has been frozen until 2021 due to the need to avoid big expenses without having obtained the income thought by the stoppage caused by the COVID-19.

BeSoccer

BeSoccer

news 90K RANK 1
READS 143M RANK 1
More news author

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook