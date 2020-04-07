Mbappé, in 2021

Real Madrid signed Hazard as one of the last big hits and more are expected in the coming months. If Pogba's signing is completed, Zidane is reportedly alrady dreaming of having Mbappé in a team that would prove deadly.

Another season will have to wait for the young PSG striker to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu. That's what 'L'Équipe' already indicated and what marks the roadmap of Real Madrid.

The reason has to do with the coronavirus and all the havoc it will cause in sport and, specifically, in football, where the losses are expected to be millions. If the competition does not resume, Madrid would lose about 70 million euros.

As the newspaper 'AS' has stated on its front page this Tuesday 7th April, the operation to sign Mbappé has been frozen until 2021 due to the need to avoid big expenses without having obtained the income thought by the stoppage caused by the COVID-19.