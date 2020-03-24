noscript image
Lazio now know Hagi's asking price

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 310

Lazio know how much they have to pay if they want Hagi (L). AFP
Lazio know how much they have to pay if they want Hagi (L). AFP

According to a report in 'Corriere dello Sport', Lazio now know how much Ianis Hagi's signing could cost them next summer.

Lazio have insisted on getting Hagi. The son of the legendary Barcelona player and been on the Italian side's radar and the club have got a plan to get the attacker. 

The Romanian is currently at Rangers on loan from Genk, although the Belgians know that the club is not big enough for the international striker.

In fact, his parent club would be happy to receive between five and six million euros for the player.

Lazio will wait patiently until the summer transfer market comes along and now they know how much the Belgian side want, they will move quickly to bring Hagi to the Sky Blue outfit.

 

