noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

BATE Borisov return to losing ways: "I'm ashamed"

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 283

Pin The BATE keeper was very critical of his team's performance. BATEBorisov
The BATE keeper was very critical of his team's performance. BATEBorisov

BATE Borisov return to losing ways: "I'm ashamed"

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 283

BATE Borisov lost in the first leg of the Belarusian Cup semi-final against Slavia Mozyr, a team who are poorer than BATE on paper. It is not the first time the club have lost this season. Even their keeper admitted it was an embarrassing defeat. "I'm ashamed."

Things are not going well for BATE Borisov. They are normally towards the top of the league, something which is not the case so far this term. They also usually try and win the cup. However, this year they may not win it after a 1-0 loss to Slavia Mozyr in the first leg of the semi-final.

Kirill Alshevskiy's men were not up to standard and it is not the first time this happens to them this campaign. They have only won one of their last four matches. And two of the defeats were against the same opponent.

Scherbitsky, the BATE keeper, admitted that his team let themselves down in post-match comments published by the club. "I'm ashamed. I don't even remember when the home keeper had to intervene really."

Main links

He was fierce in his criticism and that is in keeping with the atmosphere around the club. They are one of the biggest clubs in Belarus and they are not performing. The fans are hoping it is just a poor start to the campaign and that the side will bounce back in the second leg of the cup. They cannot afford to slip up again though.

 

BeSoccer

BeSoccer

news 90K RANK 1
READS 143M RANK 1
More news author

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook