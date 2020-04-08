noscript image
Zidane will only accept Camavinga if he cannot get Pogba

Pin Zidane's first preference is to sign Pogba and if not then Camavinga. EFE
Real Madrid will definitely be heading to the market during what will be an unusual transfer market. They will be looking for a midfielder as well. That will be Pogba. But Zidane has a back-up plan if he cannot get Pogba: Eduardo Camavinga.

Pogba has been Real Madrid's main desire for five years, but the Frenchman, for one reason or another, has not ended up moving. This summer, Zidane will try and sign him again, but he will have Eduardo Camavinga as a back up.

He is just 17 years old, but this term, he has been one of the sensations of Ligue 1. They describe him as a cross between Casemiro and Kante, but with the imposing physique of Pogba. And with that comparison, who would not want to sign him?

However, his youth is something which plays against him. Because Rennes, his current club and whose contract runs until 2021, will try and get as much as possible for him, given his potential and fame. Clubs will be reluctant to spend a fortune on a footballer who is still very young in the current climate.

Zidane's signings are turning out to be good ones. Varane has performed and Rodrygo and Valverde are also doing well

Despite everything, he will be, according to 'AS', Real Madrid's plan B this summer, because the absolute priority will be once again to try and get Paul Pogba. United will once again ask for huge sums of money

