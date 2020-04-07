Rakitic would only leave Barça to return to Sevilla

The players are thinking about what will become of them once the health crisis is over. Especially those whose contract is about to expire.

Ivan Rakitic, for example, is linked to Barça until 2021. The club, however, is not counting on him, and has reportedly already told him they will be looking to sell him.

Rakitic, says 'Estadio Deportivo', would only accept to leave with one condition: to return to Sevilla, the club in which he made a name for himself before going to Camp Nou.

Atletico had been reported to have shown interest for the Croatian. But Rakitic, at least according to the Sevillian press, would not be interested in trying his luck at the Metropolitano.

So Rakitic would have a clear decision regarding his future. If an offer comes in from his former club, he will be delighted to hear it. Otherwise, he is willing to stay with FC Barcelona until June 2021.

And is his return to Seville possible? According to 'AS', it is not Monchi's priority, but Rakitic is someone special both for the sport director and for the fans. We will have to see if his former team will finally open the doors to the midfielder again.