Napoli make 30 workers temporarily redundant

Napoli have unofficially taken a measure to help soften the blow of the financial damage caused by the coronavirus crisis. They have made 30 people temporarily redundanty for two months. During this period, they will get 80% of their usual salary.

This news was published by 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', while 'Il Corriere della Sera' specified the amount the employees will earn. Both sources say that there are constant meetings with the board.

In fact, the latter stated that there are another three Serie A clubs who are considering the same measure. Napoli, if it becomes official, will be the first Italian club to make this decision.

This could pave the way for other clubs, not just the three mentioned, to follow suit. The objective is none other than lessen the effects of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus break.