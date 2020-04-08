noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

Napoli make 30 workers temporarily redundant

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 191

Pin Napoli have taken measures because of the COVID-19 crisis. AFP
Napoli have taken measures because of the COVID-19 crisis. AFP

Napoli make 30 workers temporarily redundant

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 191

It is still not official, but 'La Gazzetta dello Sport' reports that Napoli have temporarily dismissed 30 of their workers due to the coronavirus crisis. Later on, 'll Corriere dello Sport' said that the workers would receive 80% of their salary during the period of inactivity.

Napoli have unofficially taken a measure to help soften the blow of the financial damage caused by the coronavirus crisis. They have made 30 people temporarily redundanty for two months. During this period, they will get 80% of their usual salary.

This news was published by 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', while 'Il Corriere della Sera' specified the amount the employees will earn. Both sources say that there are constant meetings with the board.

In fact, the latter stated that there are another three Serie A clubs who are considering the same measure. Napoli, if it becomes official, will be the first Italian club to make this decision. 

This could pave the way for other clubs, not just the three mentioned, to follow suit. The objective is none other than lessen the effects of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus break. 

Main links
BeSoccer

BeSoccer

news 90K RANK 1
READS 143M RANK 1
More news author

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook