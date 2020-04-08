Morelos on the list to replace Lautaro

Inter are gradually assuming Lautaro Martínez's exit to Barcelona. The Catalan side are going to offer him a contract he can't refuse and is each time closer.

The Italian side can't match this offer and they are now looking for a player to fill the spot left by the Argentine when he leaves. According to 'La Gazzetta dello Sport', Inter like Alfredo Morelos.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Rangers until 30th June 2023 and his exit price wouldn't be too high and could be covered with the money earned for Lautaro.

Steven Gerrard placed a 40 million euro price tag on the player, but his price tag according to the data from 'ProFootballDB' is around 13 million euros.

This season Morelos has played 46 matches and scored 29 goals, getting 3 assists, 1 goal behind his best scoring record.