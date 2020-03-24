Eredivisie thinking of voiding season and increasing to 20 teams

The Dutch government has apparently decided to extend the suspension of football in Holland because they do not think it will be safe to continue the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If we add to this the three week pre-season recommended by the Dutch FA (KNVB), the season would not be able to resume until 1st June at the earliest.

And according to 'De Telegraaf', the league are considering ended the 2019-20 season now as they do not think the remaining matches will be able to be played.

The KNVB would not relegate any teams, but the top two in the second tier will be promoted to make it a 20 team Eredivisie next season.

That would see ADO Den Haag and Waalwijk stay up and Cambuur and De Graafschap get promoted to the top tier.

Regarding the top of the league, nobody will be crowned champions, but the European spots will be given out based on the teams current standings. Therefore, Ajax would not be champions, but they would get the Champions League group stage spot.