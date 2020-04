As the coronavirus leaves us without football for a little while longer, we take a look at some of the most impressive goals, players and teams in recent times.

Relive Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Espanyol during the 2015-16 season. The Portuguese striker eluded two defenders before sending the ball into the back of the net with a left-footed shot in a 6-0 win for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.