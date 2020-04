As the coronavirus leaves us without football for a little while longer, we take a look at some of the most impressive goals, players and teams in recent times.

Since his arrival at Selhurst Park, Luka Milivojević has proven himself to be ice cool from the penalty spot. In the 2018-19 season for the Eagles, the Serbian scored 10 of his 12 goals from the spot, one behind Andrew Johnson's record of 11 in a Premier League season.