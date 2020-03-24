United looking to buy Pizzi after Bruno Fernandes success

No day goes by without news on Manchester United moving in the transfer market. The 'Red Devils' are always thinking big and after missing out on Haaland, they are hoping to land the big signing of Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is one of the most sought after players on the planet which means a deal will not be easy. It is for that reason that at Old Trafford they are thinking of cheaper alternatives who can perform right away.

According to the 'Manchester Evening News', United have got Pizzi on their agenda. The Benfica winger is 30 years old, 10 years older than Sancho.

The Manchester paper explains that the United board are using the example of Bruno Fernandes as a player who was already performing in Portugal before moving to England. The Portuguese's performance in just over a month of Premier League action have been tremendous. In fact, he was named the Premier League player of the month for February.

It seems like Man Utd rate the big clubs in Portugal very highly. Pizzi is a nailed on starter for Benfica where he is in his sixth season. This term he has got 13 goals and he netted 22 in the 2018-19 campaign.