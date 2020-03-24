United dream about signing Griezmann

Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United did not work out. He went out on loan to Inter although an injury halted his adaptation. He has no intention of returning to Old Trafford and the 'Red Devils' are now looking for a new '7'.

According to 'The Mirror', this could be Antoine Griezmann. At least, that is who the English club want although they are aware of the difficulty of getting him.

Griezmann has been at Barca for just a season. Him turning down the Catalans a year earlier and his initial troubling adapting are now in the past and there is now chemistry between the Frenchman and Messi and Luis Suarez.

Despite the stumbling blocks, they are dreaming about the transfer at Old Trafford. United want to finally return to their glory days for the 2020-21 season. The arrival of Griezmann or a player of similar quality could be a big step towards doing that.