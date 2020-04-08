Udinese director says Premier League will not be completed

noscript image
Pierpaolo Marino, Udinese's sporting director, told 'SportItalia' that the Premier League will not resume. The Italian club is owned by Giampaolo Pozzo, whose son is the Watford owner. Scott Duxbury, the chairman of the English outfit, Scott Duxury, responded by saying his club wanted to complete the season.

Comments made by Udinese have upset Watford. Pierpaolo Marino, the Italian club's sporting director, claimed that he had inside information of the Premier League being called off. Watford and Udinese are both owned by the Pozzo family.

Marino told 'Sportitalia': "The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from UEFA. In England, the Premier League is about to release a similar statement, because the situation there is becoming very, very serious."

"I frankly just hope we can enjoy football again after the coronavirus. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we need to get out of this danger zone. I am worried for the next seasons, not the old one," Marino continued.

Due to the close links between Udinese and Watford, Scott Duxbury, the Watford chairman, told the 'Daily Mail' that their intention is to complete the season. If that ends up happening, Liverpool would become champions.

