"There is a weight on the Real Madrid jersey"

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 290

Vinicius replied to the fan. EFE
Vinicius replied to the fan. EFE

A fan praised Vinicius' dedication on Twitter, the passion that he shows for Real Madrid, and the young Brazilian replied to him, demonstrating once again that he is fully integrated into Real Madrid.

Scoring doesn't leave much of a mark. But when he does, he feels it like no one else. Vinicius certainly has every one of his six goals at the Bernabeu very much in mind, and on Twitter, he demonstrated that feeling again.

"How Vinicius looks at the Real Madrid badge. He knows the importance and the weight that this badge has and there's no better way to defend it than to leave everything on the field. Vini' does that", a Madrid fan wrote through the social network.

What wasn't expected is that his idol was going to answer him. An answer which also showed Vinicius' love for Madrid. "We're the biggest in the world and everyone knows that there is a weight on the jersey. All the way to the end. Hala Madrid" replied the Brazilian.

