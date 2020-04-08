The seven big clubs after Achraf

If Fabian Ruiz is seen as the most sought after Spanish youngster in the next transfer window, Achraf will not be far behind. Up to seven top teams in Europe are hoping Real Madrid do not want to keep him and therefore sell him.

Let us remember that the Spanish-Moroccan full back will complete his second year on loan in Dortmund and will return home. From then on, Real Madrid have to define their strategy, since Carvajal is indisputable for Zidane and Alvaro Odriozola, after being on loan at Bayern Munich, must also return home.

Initially, Achraf should be the natural replacement for Carvajal in the short and long term. With him, Real will be assured a great right-back for many years. However, the footballer has already made clear that what he wants is to have minutes. He has shown he has more than enough quality for a big club.

The first club who want him are obviously Dortmund, who would like to keep him permamently after two wonderful seasons. But they are not the only ones.

Recently, PSG, one of the clubs which will deal with the coronavirus crisis better, showed their interest in signing him.

Chelsea, who have already got Ziyech and are interested in Coutinho, are another team to have shown interest. Juventus, Bayern, Tottenham and Arsenal are also in the race.