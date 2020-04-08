The day Rudiger thought Messi did not want his shirt

The COVID-19 stoppage is leading to some interesting interviews being made by some clubs. It was clear in Chelsea's interview with Antonio Rudiger. They talked about a curious incident with Messi and Barcelona two seasons ago.

Barca and Chelsea met in the last 16 of the Champions League. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Barca finished off the job at home. At the end of the clash, the German central defender approached the Argentine to ask Leo for his shirt. And what happened afterwards was funny.

"I have Messi's shirt. It was a great honour for me to play against a footballer like him so I asked him for it afterwards when we shook hands. I was sure he did not want mine," he said.

Cesc Fabregas was nearby and resolved the situation. "He said to me: 'But give him your shirt, he also wants yours!", Rudiger concluded.