Schalke competing with Atletico for Milik

The clubs are taking advantage of the coronavirus stoppage to scour the transfer market. They are outlining their transfer business for the summer before the window opens.

Schalke 04 have got a player in mind. 'TMW' reports that the German club are looking for a striker and that they have got their eyes on Milik of Napoli.

What is more, they are now thinking about the amount they will pay: Schalke could put up to 25 million euros on the table of De Laurentiis, the Napoli president.

Before the coronavirus crisis, De Laurentiis was trying to sell the Pole for 40 million. 'TMW' says that now he would settle for 35 million.

But Schalke know that they will not be the only ones in the fight for Milik. Atletico are another of the big clubs interested in the player, although Atletico president Cerezo refused to talk about Milik's possible move to the Wanda.