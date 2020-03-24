Real Madrid to set sights on Haaland when normality returns

'Marca' began this Tuesday morning announcing to the whole world that Real Madrid's target for a new '9' is Erling Haaland. However, as of today, there is no set date for his signing.

The coronavirus crisis is to blame for this. We still do not know whether the current season will be finished, be suspended for good or whether it will be declared void. Therefore, it is difficult to make long term plans.

Despite that, Real Madrid seem to be clear that the main striker has to be the Norwegian. The current Borussia Dortmund forward is the Real Madrid sporting director's favourite.

This news is in contrast to what the 'Daily Star' reported on Monday as they said that Real want Harry Kane, but in summer 2021.

It is clear that, once again, Real Madrid will look for someone to give Benzema competition. The Frenchman's form does not seem to be dropping despite him getting older. Neither the youngster Jovic nor Mariano's passion for Real Madrid have been able to compete with Karim.