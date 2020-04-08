Peter Lim wants a Valencia side full of youngsters

Summer is just around the corner and the clubs are setting out their priorities for the transfer window.

One of the targets on Valencia's agenda for this summer is Diogo Leite. The defender is 21 and has a great future ahead of him.

Peter Lim have got their eyes on him. And the thing is the club owners, as 'AS' point out, have gone to great lengths to have plenty of young players.

Rodrigo on his day, Cancelo, Andre Gomes, Mustafi and De Paul are just some examples. That is the model for Valencia in the next transfer window.