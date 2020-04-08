noscript image
Peter Lim wants a Valencia side full of youngsters

Valencia are interested in signing lots of young players. EFE

Valencia are clear on what they want their sporting project to be. Valencia are looking towards the future: looking for young talents is Peter Lim, the club owner's priority.

Summer is just around the corner and the clubs are setting out their priorities for the transfer window.

One of the targets on Valencia's agenda for this summer is Diogo Leite. The defender is 21 and has a great future ahead of him.

Peter Lim have got their eyes on him. And the thing is the club owners, as 'AS' point out, have gone to great lengths to have plenty of young players.

Rodrigo on his day, Cancelo, Andre Gomes, Mustafi and De Paul are just some examples. That is the model for Valencia in the next transfer window. 

 

