"Messi must be fed up"

If there is a man in the media that is never quiet it's Jaume Roures. Mediapro's sole administrator analysed the current situation at Barcelona in an interview with 'El Mundo', in which he fired away and didn't hold back when talking about Barcelona and Josep Maria Bartomeu's board.

Roures started by Leo: "Messi explained it very well in the statement. You don't have to play dumb to solve problems. It's better to face them and solve them. I think it's more skilful and intelligent than the other thing, that it just corrodes the institution more from the inside. Messi must have had enough. It's not the first time. But I don't think he's going to leave either, because where is he going to be better off than here?".

The businessman made clear that he doesn't think Barcelona have the economic potential to deal with transfers such as Neymar's. What's more, he also ridiculed Bartomeu for his idea of signing via swap deals.

"You can't make beasts out of paying hundreds of millions for players, no matter what the outcome. I don't believe in swap deals either. I think that's silly. Barça were already suffering a major crisis before the coronavirus. It's possible for Barça to spend 100 or 150 million that they don't have to sign Neymar. Or that there's a trade. What trade would be possible with PSG to bring Neymar in? Send Messi? Griezmann? These are things you say to make yourself look clever, but they prove otherwise," he insisted.

Mediapro's top man also analysed Barca's presidential elections and recommended to the Barca members that they vote for who can clean up the club: "Barça have a debt they can't pay. It's evidence. But that doesn't worry many people. Therefore, whoever comes with rational proposals, which have to do with the prospect of having a healthy club, will have little reception if this is not accompanied by the usual".