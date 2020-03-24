Liverpool join in race to sign in form youngster

Even though him bursting onto the scene has seen him linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Dortmund and PSG, Camavinga is also on Liverpool's radar. His style of football would suit Klopp's team perfectly.

The Angolan with French nationality's time at Rennes seems to be almost up. He has developed tremendously since the start of the season. Rennes will struggle to keep hold of one of the gems of Ligue 1.

Camavinga renewed until 2022. How much could be transfer be done for? It is estimated that signing him will cost around 60 million euros. Klopp is already imagining him in midfield with Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum and Oxlade-Chamberlain among others.

According to 'Sport', Barcelona are also after the young midfielder, but they wil have to see off stiff competition in Liverpool. Real Madrid are also following him closely. Yet another great player in French football.