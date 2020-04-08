Liverpool and City join fight for Aouar

noscript image
Whoever wants to get Houssem Aouar this summer will not do so without a fight. As well as interest from Real Madrid and Arsenal, you also have to add the interest from 2 other Premier League giants: Liverpool and Machester Cty.

Houssem Aouar is one of the most valued players that Lyon have at the moment. At 21 years old, this French CM has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the French side for 3 years, and the time to jump up to a big team in Europe seems to have arrived.

First, he was linked with Juventus. Later Real Madrid appeared. Then from England, they assured that Arsenal were following him. And now 'The Sun' adds another couple of teams to the equation.

According to the popular tabloid, both Liverpool and Manchester City are very interested in signing this promising CM.

