La Liga and Segunda to end in Canary Islands?

The rest of the Spanish football season could be completed out West in the Canary Islands. That is the proposal from a hotel association on the island to try and rescue the campaign. The Island's distance from the rest of the Spain has apparently helped it fare much better in terms of the number of infections.

"The hotel industry sends letters to Luis Rubiales and Javier Tebas, presidents of both the RFEF and La Liga, so that they study this option on the island and slightly further away from the pandemic," they said in a statement.

The association would put its facilities up for everyone connected with La Liga and Segunda. They say they have the necessary infrastructre and experience to host sports team. In addition, there is apparently enough space for everyone.

'Ashotel' also referred to that the initiative, if it came off, would help to recover the tourism sector on the islands, so it would be a triumph for everyone. The Canary Islands would benefit financially if La Liga and Segunda could end their seasons there.

The Canary Islands has got a private hospital network which has more than 2000 beds and professional teams with presence on the more populated islands. They can supervise and respond to all the health requiremenrs for the competitions, guaranteeing the health of the players and the rest of the staff," 'Ashotel' says.

That said, not the whole of the Canary Islands has spoken, although 'Ashotel' are in favour of the idea. "If the Federation and La Liga are interested in the proposal, it will be extended to the whole of the Canary Islands, with the support of the other hotel associations in the Canary Islands," 'Ashotel' concluded.