Juventus and Madrid to fight it out for Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres will be one of the key players in the transfer window. According to 'Radio Marca', Madrid will go for him in June, while in Italy they are assuring that Juventus have marked the Valencia player as a priority for their attack.

Valencia have an authentic gem in their ranks. They are aware of Ferran Torres' potential.

Half of Europe are following the Valencia player. But there are 2 big clubs which are especially worrying: Real Madrid and Juventus.

They are two of the most powerful in economic terms, something that worries Valencia. Both have gone to note the name of Ferran Torres on their respective agendas. 

Real Madrid have been following Ferran Torres for some time. According to 'Radio Marca', Los Blancos are willing to make a firm offer for the Valencia man in the next window.

Although they aren't the only ones... Juventus also promise to do everything that is in their hands for Ferran Torres. They are even considering putting Rugani or De Sciglio to make the deal cheaper. 'TMW' added on Wednesday that Juve have marked the arrival of Ferran Torres as a priority.

And on the horizon, many more suitors. Because other teams such as Borussia and Liverpool have also shown themselves willing to get Ferran Torres.

The summer will be busy... and Ferran Torres could be the protagonist. In Valencia they are confident of retaining the young player, we will have to see if they succeed.

