Hulk uses corona break to get married to ex-wife's niece!

Givanildo Vieira Luis Fernando de Souza, better known as Hulk, has hit the headlines even off the pitch. Especially in recent days after his surprise marriage to Camila Angelo.

After football was halted due to the coronavirus crisis, the Shanghai SIPG striker decided to get married to the niece of his ex-wife, Iran Angelo de Souza.

A decision which has caused shockwaves.across the magazines around the world. Hulk had already been heavily criticised when he announced he was in a relationship with Camila Angelo and now he has even got married to her.

The couple shared a photo on social media on Valentine's Day which showed them together with their engagement rings on. And now they have got married. Not even the coronavirus has managed to halt that.