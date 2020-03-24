Hudson-Odoi gets over coronavirus symptoms and is training at home

Good news for Chelsea. The London club have announced that Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to improve after getting coronavirus and no longer has any symptoms of the disease.

The English player was the first to test positive in the whole of the Premier League together with Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal coach, on 13th March. 10 days later, he has recovered from the symptoms although he has yet to have a test to confirm it has cleared.

Hudson-Odoi is now fully fit to start training at home. Nevertheless, the player still has to remain in isolation until tests confirm that he has fully got over the virus.

Hudson-Odoi's situation is similar to Mikel Arteta's. The Gunners manager mentioned in a chat with the Spanish journalist Jordi Evole that he has "recovered." "I'm good. It took three or four days for me to start feeling I had more energy and to put the symptoms behind me," he said.