Haaland three times cheaper than Mbappe this summer

It is very difficult to make plans right now in football, but Real Madrid were planning to sign Erling Haaland in the future. Speculation over this has intensified and the club may go after the Norwegian this summer.

Despite the Norwegian's big name and very bright future ahead, it would not be very expensive to purchase him. Definitely not for a team of Real Madrid's sizw anyway. The reason being that Haaland's buyout clause reduces to 75 million euros from next season.

When Dortmund got him last winter for just 20 million, there was a lot of talk about it. It is surprising that just six months later he could leave for more than triple that amount.

The club's economies will be hit hard by the coronavirus crisis although any big club can afford 75 million.

Despite the fact Kylian Mbappe is Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane's dream, the Frenchman's signing could cost them three times as as much and his position on the pitch and style of play are different.

In addition, Paris Saint-Germain seem determined to not let Mbappe go irregardless of the price offered. The French outfit are even risking losing Neymar.

Everything seems to indicate that Mino Raiola, knowing that his player will be one of the big names in the future, will use up the option to move him elsewhere after just a few months to make more money. That said, the agent recently said that he did not have the intention of moving him on to the Bernabeu.

The reduction in Haaland's buyout clause is starting to become commonplace in football. It is also the same with other top strikers. Lautaro Martinez can be bought for 111 million euros from July.