Great touch by CR7: he pays for new ICUs in two hospitals

Many were asking for it and now footballers are starting to do their bit in the fight against coronavirus. Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, have taken a great step towards helping against COVID-19 in Portugal.

Both the player and the agent have put new ICU rooms in the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon and the San Antonio Hospital in Porto for those infected with coronavirus.

Cristiano and Mendes will pay for all the equipment in this part of the two hospitals. They will put beds, ventilators, cardiac monitors and other pieces of health equipment.

In Porto, there will be space another 15 ICU patients which will also have the same facilities.

The two hospitals have wanted to appreciate the gesture and will add the names of Ronaldo and Mendes to these rooms. Once the pandemic is over these rooms will be used as overspill in the hospitals.