"Faith is part of Atletico's DNA, you always have to believe"

It is said that Atletico players are very tough. Their fans seem to enjoy going through tough times and they are loyal to their side. Marcos Llorente, the hero of the Champions League tie at Anfield, said that.

He said it in a chat with fans on Twitter. They asked him questions and he ended up responding to them. When asked what went through his head after Liverpool's second goal, Llorente was clear.

"We knew we were going to have our ooportunities and we never gave up. Faith is part of the club's DNA. You always have to believe," he explained.

He also responded to more personal questions and even those not related to football. Of course he was asked about his Real Madrid past. "I give my all every time I put on this shirt, in every training session," he said.

"My commitment is 100%, I think I've shown that. After that, I will always respect what everyone thinks," Marcos Llorente continued.

Another who recognises Atleti's never ending faith is Jordi Cruyff, son of Johan. The current Ecuador coach, in a chat with 'ITASportPress', responded to those like Michael Owen, who tried to play down Atletico's win. "I'm surprised by the noise generated by Liverpool's elimination," he began.

"I understand the frustration because they were, by some distance, the better team at Anfield and nobody would have been surprised had they won 3-0, but I don't agree with people trying to criticise Atletico," Cruyff continued.

He was understanding of Atleti's defensive style of play. "When a team like Liverpool are so much better, you have no choice, but to defend with everything you've got. And if there's a team capable of putting all their character and discipline into it to get these types of results, it's Atletico," he added.

"They have enormous mental strength to overcome a siege like the one they face against Liverpool who dominated all facts of modern play. Every team has their own way of playing," the ex-footballer concluded.