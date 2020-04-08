Cristiano to return to Italy after Easter

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in Portugal during the coronavirus lockdown. He has kept fit thanks to his own training methods, those of the club and by even doing some challenges. But now it is time to get back to work. 'La Gazzetta dello Sport' revealed Juventus' plan.

All the players who are not currently in Italy will have to return after Easter. This will be the last week the players who travelled abroad can be with their family. They are expected back soon.

There is still no date for Serie A to resume, but as time goes by, the chances of returning to action increase. It has not been decided whether the matches will be behind closed doors or not.

In any case, Juventus want to be prepared for when the league gets back underway. That is why the club have called their footballers back. They are top of the league and they will have to try and stay there if football resumes this term.