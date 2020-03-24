Coutinho looks set for Premier League return

It was recently revealed that Chelsea have got their eyes on Coutinho for next season. This interest coincides with that of the player to return to the Premier League, the competition he has performed best in as a footballer. That was when he was playing for Liverpool. That plays in Chelsea's favour when it comes to returning to a place where he was happy.

Barcelona were considering loaning Coutinho out again due to the fact Bayern do not seem too convinced about paying 120 million euros to buy the footballer off the Catalans. Chelsea could do Barcelona a favour.

According to 'The Mirror', the player wants to return to England to get back to his best. 'The Express' adds that Chelsea are clear that Coutinho must be the icing on the coke for their project for the 2020-21 season. He is still young, he has quality and plays well. A good signing in theory.

Barcelona wanted to get back part of what they had invested in him. It is worth remembering that Coutinho is Barcelona most expensive signing ever. He cost them 120 million euros plus 40 more in variables. A big investment which Chelsea would have to carry out and study thoroughly.

Although not everyone wants him in London, he does have the support of former United player, Rio Ferdinand. "At Liverpool he was an incredible player, but since he left he has still not found his place. At Barca, he fought to fit into the side and things haven't gone incredibly well for him at Bayern either," Ferdinand said in an Instagram Live on Coutinho's future. The Brazilian is also on Inter's agenda.