Coutinho closer to Chelsea loan move with option to buy

Coutinho is on the brink of an exit from Barcelona. Bayern don't intend to pay his option to buy either, therefore he'll have to be moved to another team. His exit to Chelsea is very advanced, according to 'Sport', and there's even a formula so that he changes team.

The player would arrive in London on loan with an option to buy. This is because none of the clubs interested in him intend to pay the 90 million euros that the Barca board led by Bartomeu are asking for. However, the Blues would pay to have him temporarily.

An option to buy would also be included in the deal. This would be 65 million, but there is a disagreement between the clubs. Chelsea prefer for this clause to be optional, while Barca want it to be compulsory. They still haven't reached a consensus.

If the talks come to fruition, Coutinho will leave a big sum of money in the Barca coffers. Firstly, because of the amount that the English side would pay for his loan; secondly, because of what they will add if they decide to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

This season, the midfielder has played 32 matches and started 22 of them. He has got 9 goals and 8 assists. He is close to surpassing his figures from last season, but he is still not the midfielder that was at Liverpool.