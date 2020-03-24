Bundesliga suspension extended until 30th April: DFL

Football like other sports will not resume until the risk of contamination is either non.existent or very low. In La Liga, for example, there will be no more matches until the government gives permission for the league to resume.

Something similar could happen in Germany where the suspension of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 has been extended until 30th April at least.

"The president of the DFL is aware that all the scenaros and options also depend on external factors which the DFL and the clubs have limited or no influence on: the greater spread of the virus and evaluation of the politics of the situation. In this context, the president of the General Assembly recommends an additional suspension of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches until at least 30th April," the DFL said in a statement.