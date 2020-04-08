Bundesliga planning to return in May behind closed doors

The Bundesliga are insisting on returning back to normal as soon as possible. Therefore, even though it may sound optimistic, they are considering resuming the competition at the beginning of May.

Christian Seifert, the president of the competition, explained it to the 'New York Times'. "We are part of the culture in the country, people long to get back a short piece of normal life, and that could mean the Bundesliga plays again," he said.

"We have to play our role here, and that means to support the government and to talk with the government about when we will be able to play again," the Bundesliga president stressed. But he did not hide his intention of playing again at the beginning of May.

He explained that the controversial measure of letting 239 people at the match is a way of guaranteeing the safety of everyone involved with the game.

"It won’t be the case that one doctor or one nurse that is really relevant for the system cannot be tested because football players have to be tested," he explained.

Seifert is optimistic because stats in Germany lead to optimism. Several clubs have now returned to training, but they are still keeping a distance, something which will not be possible once the competition resumes.