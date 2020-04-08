noscript image
GooglePlay Logo AppStore Logo

Brescia refuse to carry on the season

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 112

Pin Brescia are refusing to play their remaining fixtures this season. AFP
Brescia are refusing to play their remaining fixtures this season. AFP

Brescia refuse to carry on the season

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 112

It is still not known whether Serie A will return or not, but there are teams who are clear on what should happen. Bresica, for example, have refused to carry on with the season.

The coronavirus forced football in Italy to stop when there were around 12 matchdays left to go. Now the doubt is whether the health crisis will allow the action to get back underway.

Brescia are one of the clubs who want the season to be ended now. The club have made clear their opinion in a statement.

Main links

"The resumption of the season is a hypothesis the club wanted to avoid," Brescia said. 

The club said the players would see their salaries reduced. "They have accepted very quickly," the board said.

BeSoccer

BeSoccer

news 90K RANK 1
READS 143M RANK 1
More news author

Follow BeSoccer on Facebook