Brescia refuse to carry on the season

The coronavirus forced football in Italy to stop when there were around 12 matchdays left to go. Now the doubt is whether the health crisis will allow the action to get back underway.

Brescia are one of the clubs who want the season to be ended now. The club have made clear their opinion in a statement.

"The resumption of the season is a hypothesis the club wanted to avoid," Brescia said.

The club said the players would see their salaries reduced. "They have accepted very quickly," the board said.