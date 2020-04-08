Borussia choose Jadon Sancho's replacement

Teams are preparing themselves for the summer market. It is important to be clear about the moves to be made when transfers are allowed.

Dortmund are ready for an exit: Jadon Sancho's. It isn't what the club want, but they don't think there will be any way of changing the players' mind. Half of Europe are following him and a lot of offers are expected for the attacker.

'Globo Esporte' affirm that Borussia Dortmund are now looking for a replacement. One of the names on the club's agenda is Gremio player Everton Soares.

Everton Soares is liked for his scoring sense and versatility. The winger, they believe at Dortmund, would fit in perfectly to the team.

The only but, his high price: Gremio aren't thinking about gifting him. His release clause is 120 million, according to the aforementioned media outlet, a figure that Dortmund aren't willing to pay...