Barcelona squad turn down first offer of pay cut

While the option of temporary redundancies has been shelved for now, the Barca board are working now to try and soften the economic blow the suspension of football due to corona means for the club.

The bosses met last week and one of the urgent measures that they are trying to apply is for the first team to take a pay cut since the income the club will get will not be enough to pay their salaries.

According to 'Marca', contact among the senior players began last weekend to tell them about the club's financial situation and to get an idea of how the players would take a pay cut. That was received positively.

Barca's players are open to taking a pay cut, but they have yet to reach an agreement with the board. The cited media outlet explains that the board put down an initial proposal which did not satisfy the players.

For now, the two parties have given themselves some time to consult their respective financial advisors, but the initial proposal does not look like it will happen.

Barca sources have told the sports paper that they are not contemplating temportarily suspending their contracts, despite the fact Javier Tebas assured that La Liga will advise and support the clubs which go down this path.

The Barca board members want to make changes to the players' salaries because these are obviously the people who earn the most money in the whole club. The players make abut 600 million euros in total while the total wage bill for the rest of the staff such as normal workers, is around 40 million.

Barca are not closing the doors to any scenario because of the unprecedented situation. A severe economic crisis looks set to hit football and how the coronavirus pandemic develops will be key to determining the club's next moves.