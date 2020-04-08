noscript image
Barcelona's idea with their goalkeeping starlet Iñaki Peña

BeSoccer by BeSoccer @besoccer_com - 0 266

He could be loaned out. FCBarcelona
He could be loaned out. FCBarcelona

The young Barcelona B keeper, who is currently the 3rd choice keeper, could be loaned out to a new club.

Despite there still being Marc-André Ter Stegen for a while, Barcelona think very highly of Iñaki Peña. The Barca youth goalkeeper could become the first team goalkeeper in the next few years, but he still has to continue developing.

'Sport' explains that Barca are keeping an eye on what Neto does to consider the future of the Barca B keeper.

The Brazilian hasn't managed to win the starting spot off Ter Stegen and could leave. If this happens, the young goalkeeper will go on to be the 2nd choice keeper, but the exit of the ex-Valencia keeper doesn't seem very likely.

In this regard, Barcelona will have to decide whether to continue with Iñaki Peña's progression with a loan move to a 2nd tier side or keep him playing in the 2nd team.

Of course, Barca's hope is that a player is promoted from the B team. In that case, the player could be sent out to the 2nd tier while he acquires experience at a higher level.

